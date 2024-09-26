Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $790.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 787 ($10.54), with a volume of 2763001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.50 ($10.32).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.06) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.78) to GBX 950 ($12.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 943 ($12.63).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 689.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

