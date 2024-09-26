Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 71.1% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,803.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $140.25 on Thursday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
