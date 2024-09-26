Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 71.1% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,803.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $140.25 on Thursday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

