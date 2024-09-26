Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,752.09

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,752.09 ($36.85) and traded as high as GBX 3,188 ($42.69). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,148 ($42.15), with a volume of 299,671 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($48.88) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($40.35) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($45.10) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,731.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,974.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,756.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

