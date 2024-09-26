Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.