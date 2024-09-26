Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after buying an additional 715,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 815,048 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $12,828,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 370,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

PAPR stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.