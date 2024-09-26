Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,939 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

PSQ stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

