Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 740,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

