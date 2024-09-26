Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 139 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.