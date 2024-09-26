Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.1% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Pentair by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

