Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 376 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.'s holdings in American International Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

