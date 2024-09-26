Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CM opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

