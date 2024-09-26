Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

