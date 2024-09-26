Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 281,662 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 208,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $74.13.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.