Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.