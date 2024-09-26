Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 169,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 562.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

