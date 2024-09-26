Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 342,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the period.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUSI opened at $44.69 on Thursday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

