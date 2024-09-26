Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $50.25 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

