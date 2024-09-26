Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $368,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Barclays assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $257.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

