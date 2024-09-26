Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000.

ITB opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

