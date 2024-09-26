Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $44,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 135,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 82,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

