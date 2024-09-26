Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,245 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,693,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,736,000 after buying an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,521,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,521,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $726,675.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,775,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,953,232 shares of company stock valued at $79,515,828. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Down 0.7 %

IOT opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

