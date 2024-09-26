Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $17,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 207,860 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

