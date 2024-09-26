Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.