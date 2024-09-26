Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 114,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92,484 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $26.99 on Thursday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

