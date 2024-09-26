Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 63595980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin Bird bought 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($602,570.97). Corporate insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.