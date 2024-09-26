B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

