Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Down 4%

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 9,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 398,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

