Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ DSY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,464. Big Tree Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud is a consumer-oriented and mission-driven company dedicated to the development, production and sales of personal care products and other consumer goods in China. Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud is committed to delivering high-quality products that cater to the needs of modern, health-conscious, and independent consumers.

