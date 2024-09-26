Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Big Tree Cloud Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ DSY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,464. Big Tree Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96.
Big Tree Cloud Company Profile
