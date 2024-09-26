Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.3 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

BYLOF stock remained flat at $17.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

