bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in September

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BIAF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

bioAffinity Technologies ( NASDAQ:BIAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.06% and a negative net margin of 120.76%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

