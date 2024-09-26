bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in September

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of BIAF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIAF
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.