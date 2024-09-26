BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Therapeutics and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 0 2 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.52%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $2.04 million 63.34 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -0.69 BioAtla $250,000.00 312.28 -$123.46 million ($2.49) -0.65

This table compares Century Therapeutics and BioAtla”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -6,434.23% -60.60% -31.98% BioAtla N/A -169.69% -97.52%

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

