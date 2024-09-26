BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

