Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $4.09. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 8,517 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.75%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

