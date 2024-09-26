BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $591-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.03 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.
BlackBerry Price Performance
NYSE BB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 19,197,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
