BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $591-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.03 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE BB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 19,197,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

