Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 9.5%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.35 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.94 ($0.11). 512,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 767,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.55. The firm has a market cap of £29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

Insider Transactions at Blackbird

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 28,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.74 ($2,669.71). 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

