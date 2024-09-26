Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 105.2% in September

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackboxstocks

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a negative net margin of 108.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.