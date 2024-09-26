BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 117,410 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 177,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.