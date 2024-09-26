BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 117,410 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
