BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 90,326 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 186,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

