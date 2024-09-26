BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 90,326 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
