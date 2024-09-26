BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.05.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.