BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 139.3% in September

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 52,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,871. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

