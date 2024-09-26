Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 124.9% in September

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the August 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.48.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.