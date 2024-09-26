Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In related news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

