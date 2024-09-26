Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Smith sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,597,489.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,549 shares in the company, valued at $24,454,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,758. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

