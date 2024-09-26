Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking by 10.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 23.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $12.23 on Thursday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $80,286.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,754.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,327 shares of company stock worth $199,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

