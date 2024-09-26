Blair William & Co. IL Has $504,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 366,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 135,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

XYLD stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.