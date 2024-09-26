Blair William & Co. IL Has $731,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

