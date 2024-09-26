Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,382 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv by 7,167.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

