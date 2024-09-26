Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 598 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

