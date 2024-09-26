Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,126 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $211.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

