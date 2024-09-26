Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,761,000 after purchasing an additional 506,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 314,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 18.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 517,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,570 shares of company stock worth $2,592,315. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

